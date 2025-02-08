PSX gains 21 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the PSX gained 21.78 percent on Friday, showing a nominal positive change of 0.02 percent, closing at 110,322.94 points as compared to 110,301.16 points on the last trading day. A total of 299,678,289 shares were traded during the day as compared to 598,930,638 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs15.624 billion against Rs25.629 billion on the last trading day. As many as 446 companies transacted their shares in the stock market. 144 of them recorded gains and 228 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 74 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 30,244,910 shares at Rs1.53 per share, Silk Bank Limited with 22,233,978 shares at Rs1.07 per share and K-Electric Limited with 18,737,304 shares at Rs4.29 per share. Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs148.17 per share, closing at Rs9,500, whereas runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs129.29 rise in its share price to close at Rs22,444.79.

Services Industries Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs27.71 per share price, closing at Rs1,352.31, whereas the runner-up was Haleon Pakistan Limited with Rs27.15 decline in its per share price to Rs820.63.