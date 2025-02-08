PTI dissolves Insaf Lawyers Forum

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday officially dissolved the Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) - a legal wing of the party representing lawyers - following directives from incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan.

PTI founder Khan has given the task to his focal person on legal affairs Intazar Hussain Panjutha to reorganise the ILF Pakistan by appointing him ‘chief organiser’ of the forum. On the instructions of Founding Chairman PTI Imran Khan, Panjutha is hereby appointed and notified as chief organiser ILF, according to a notification issued by party Chairman Gohar Ali Khan. A separate notification issued by the PTI chairman reads that all bodies of the forum have been dissolved with immediate effect.. On the instructions of PTI chief, all incumbent office bearers of ILF including its chief organiser, president and all provincial office bearers are hereby terminated, reads the notification.

“Their services and long standing affiliation are highly appreciated,” it said, adding that the new office bearers would be appointed and notified at the earliest. The decision has been made to streamline the legal wing of the party as part of Khan’s political strategy to reorganise the PTI and its different wings amid ongoing challenges faced by the party leadership. Panjutha, the lawyer of ex-premier, is not in the limelight for the past few months since he mysteriously disappeared on October 8 last year and then recovered by police in Attock after over three weeks? The PTI dismissed the claim by police about his recovery, labelling it as “scripted.”