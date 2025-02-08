PTI leader Mehr Bano arrested in Multan for violating section 144

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader , daughter of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, was arrested in Multan on Saturday.

According to police, she was taken into custody along with several PTI workers for violating Section 144.

Additionally, Multan police arrested , son-in-law of former PTI leader Makhdoom Javed Hashmi, and PTI ticket-holder Dilair Mahar.

They were detained for participating in a protest organized by PTI to observe February 8 as a "black day."