PTI leaders, workers arrested as party observes ‘black day’ nationwide

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers were arrested in Multan and Muzaffarabad as the party held rallies across the country to mark February 8 as ‘Black Day,’ protesting last year's elections.

In Multan, PTI leaders Meher Bano Qureshi, Zahid Bahar Hashmi, and Dalir Meher were detained along with over 10 workers for violating Section 144. Similarly, in Muzaffarabad, several party workers were arrested while attempting to protest at Azadi Chowk, though some managed to evade the police.

The government had imposed Section 144 across Punjab, banning political gatherings to maintain law and order. Despite the crackdown, PTI leader Khawaja Farooq briefly escaped police custody before being rearrested along with 16 others.

The main rally took place in Swabi, where Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur accused the government of electoral fraud, criticizing the ruling party for its alleged incompetence.

Meanwhile, Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif accused PTI of using state resources to mobilize supporters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, challenging the party to hold rallies in Punjab, Sindh, or Balochistan. Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari dismissed the ‘Black Day’ as irrelevant, questioning PTI’s governance in KP and accusing the party of spreading chaos instead of progress.