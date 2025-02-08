PTI to hold power show in Swabi amid 'black day' protest

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to stage a rally in Swabi today, with all preparations finalized, according to the administration.

As per details, an 80-foot-wide and 40-foot-high stage has been set up, lighting arrangements have been completed, and over 8,000 chairs will be placed at the venue. To ensure security, 1,400 personnel will be deployed.

The party’s central and provincial leadership will address the gathering, while convoys led by local leaders from Peshawar constituencies will head to Swabi for the event.

PTI leader Salman Akram Raja stated that the rally is part of their protest on "Black Day." He also acknowledged Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s political experience, suggesting that he may align with public interests. Raja further noted that Maulana had supported the 26th Amendment and hinted at potential cooperation where feasible.