Pursuing Justice Letters

There must be a reason, otherwise, why would a former PM, presently incarcerated, feel the need to write a formal letter to the incumbent Army Chief? The obvious answer is—when in trouble, knock on every possible door. However, it is not that simple. The devil is in the details!!

The most influential writer in the German language once observed that ‘letters are among the most significant memorials a person can leave behind them’. Following Goethe’s advice, Khan thought of writing this letter. Making Walt Whitman happy, he kept it ‘simple’ and to the point. However, John Donne was proved wrong as Khan’s letter failed to ‘mingle souls’. Instead, it apparently annoyed the Establishment, which has neither received nor is interested in receiving or entertaining any such letter.

The way Khan’s letter has been responded to—there is not even a vague chance for it to have any impact on anyone, let alone a place in history. Khan might not have expected a straightforward ‘rebuff’ in response. However, considering the ongoing predicament that he finds himself embroiled in, he knew the reply would be not-so-pleasing. Then why did he write it in the first place?

The letter has not yet been released to the media. However, according to PTI leaders, in the said letter, Khan has pointed out the reasons for the ‘growing distance’ between the people and the powers that be—but not before praising the sacrifices rendered by the Armed Forces. As the ‘judicial system has collapsed’, the February general elections ‘rigged’, PECA amendments being protested, and the GSP+ status in danger ‘due to the prevailing human rights situation in Pakistan’, it is time that the country was ‘saved from a complete disaster’. Reportedly, Khan also proposed some ‘remedial measures’ for Pakistan’s ‘deep-seated’ issues, requiring a re-evaluation of policies. Did he really think his ideas would be taken seriously? Absolutely not. Then, why did he waste several months on an obviously futile exercise? Remember, in May last year, he had announced his intentions to write the said letter.

The Apex Court’s complete silence over Khan’s 249-page letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan a few days back and a snub on his ‘non-existent’ letter to the COAS should suffice to convey an unequivocal message to Khan: all winds are still blowing against him. However, why is he thinking about writing letters, now to the President and the Prime Minister? Is he running out of options.

Draw your own conclusions. The Election Commission did not pay any heed to Khan’s requests. After the Al-Qadir Trust case verdict, the remaining hopes of any relief from the Courts have also died down. Other measures such as approaching the IMF and Western legislatures, the calls for temporarily halting foreign remittances, staging various protests including the 26th of November saga, and holding dialogue with the Government did not produce any favourable results. Even the hopes pinned on a change of horses in Washington have withered away.

Khan claims that today, the 8th of February, the whole nation will hold peaceful protest rallies across the country to mark the first anniversary of the ‘rigged’ polls. Aggrieved by the 26th Amendment and the forced inter-se seniority changes at the Islamabad High Court, the Judiciary is searching for its lawful position in Pakistan’s democracy. The Bar Associations and lawyers have certain plans of their own. Hasty amendments made to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) have caused grave concerns in the media. That squarely excludes some of the important segments of society from participating in any protest rally or struggle for PTI’s cause. However, Khan’s request to gather all ‘other’ parties to form a joint front might assist, particularly if Shahid Khaqan is firmly roped in. Indeed, Khaqan’s Awaam Pakistan Party has the ‘potential’ of becoming the proverbial dark horse on the political chessboard.

PTI voters and supporters are wary of the inter-se rifts among the party leaders and Gandapur’s dethroning as the party’s Provincial President. Add to this the verdict on the Al-Qadir Trust case resulting in Khan’s fourteen-year imprisonment—a no-entry sign on the Establishment’s door—and then visualise their level of frustration. Furthermore, with the Champions Trophy and Tayyip Erdogan’s visit around the corner, the Government can neither afford nor wish to see any ‘peaceful’ protest rallies any time soon.

On the other hand, parliamentarians, including those from PTI, are rejoicing in their freshly approved salaries and enhanced perks. Flying happily on the ‘one-page’ carpet, the Government of the day is boasting about the slow but steady macroeconomic recovery. The masses? Well, they are just there—wandering aimlessly to assess their present and future.

By all accounts, Khan is facing a dead end. Instead of relying on his party leaders, trying to re-establish his credentials, or hoping for a sudden miracle, Khan needs to understand the ground realities and act accordingly. In the battle between ego and pragmatism, sensible politicians always choose the latter. Is Khan ready to take a personal U-turn?

Najm us Saqib

The writer is a former Ambassador of Pakistan and author of eight books in three languages. He can be reached at najmussaqib1960@msn.com