Raja vows to continue fight for real democracy

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja expressed strong opposition to the 26th Amendment, accusing Maulana Fazlur Rehman of supporting the controversial change. Speaking to the media at the Judicial Complex on the occasion of a hearing in the Anti-Terrorism Court, Raja emphasized that PTI has consistently opposed the amendment and continues to stand against any attacks on the judiciary. “Maulana Fazlur Rehman voted for the 26th Amendment; this is his politics. We opposed the amendment, and we will continue to oppose any infringement on the judiciary,” said Raja, adding that anyone supporting the amendment is welcome to do so, but PTI would remain firm in its stance. Raja reiterated that PTI’s position is clear: the party will always support democracy and human rights. “We strongly believe that Maulana Fazlur Rehman will stand with the people, who are against this fascism. He is a smart politician, and in the end, he will stand with the people,” Raja stated, expressing confidence in Rehman’s alignment with public sentiment. Addressing the ongoing legal challenges faced by PTI, Raja asserted that the party would continue to fight against what he called “false cases” and promised to take the party’s message to the people. “Our guarantees continue to work; this is a sword he has hung over us. We will continue to fight,” he said. The PTI leadership also highlighted an upcoming rally in Swabi. Former Speaker Asad Qaiser had previously announced that PTI workers from across the country would gather on February 8 to protest what they termed as the forced removal of their mandate during the 2022 elections.

The rally will coincide with the observance of “Black Day,” marking the day PTI’s electoral rights were allegedly stolen. “We will show the world that only the people will make decisions in Pakistan,” said Qaiser. He emphasized that PTI had won the people’s mandate, with voters choosing the party in the name of their leader, Imran Khan. “On February 8, we will record our protest against the rigging of the elections, and our workers will demonstrate in every union council,” he added. The party also plans protests in various other cities across the country, underscoring their commitment to exposing the alleged electoral fraud and continuing the fight for democracy in Pakistan.