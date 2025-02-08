RDA demolishes 6 unauthorized structures

Rawalpindi - Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Enforcement Squad on Friday demolished six unauthorized cattle pens, three shops, three washrooms, and one snooker club located on Ratta Amral Road along Nullah Lai.

The demolition took place following directives from Director General RDA, Kinza Murtaza, an RDA spokesperson said. The operation aimed to restore order, increase road accessibility, and provide a safer environment for both commuters and pedestrians. The operation was carried out with the support of the law enforcers from Police Chok Ratta Amral.

DG Kinza Murtaza said that removal and demolition of these encroachments was part of the broader efforts to restore the city’s infrastructure and ensure that all roads remain accessible and safe for the public. “Encroachments not only cause traffic congestion but also pose significant safety hazards. The RDA is committed to preserving the integrity of Rawalpindi’s urban spaces,” she added.

The DG also mentioned that such operations will continue throughout Rawalpindi as part of an ongoing urban planning strategy aimed at optimizing the city’s infrastructure and improving the overall experience for residents and visitors alike. In the press release, RDA urged the general public to cooperate in maintaining encroachment-free zones to ensure that Rawalpindi’s streets remain safe, accessible, and free of congestion.

The enforcement action was led by RDA Enforcement Squad members including Director Land Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Assistant Director Building Control Muhammad Dawood Jutt, Building Surveyors Aamir Mahmood Malik, Building Inspector Shahzad, and other RDA staff, with the support of the area police.

Traffic police on the direction of Chief Traffic Officer Beenish Fatima took action against an unauthorized Friday car bazaar. The traffic wardens imposed fines on drivers taking part in the unlawful commercial activity and impounded many vehicles.

The Friday car bazaar has long been a regular activity on the main artery of the city. The sale and purchase of cars on the busy road has been cause of traffic congestions and parking woes in the surround commercial and residential areas.

The CTO warned the organisers and the participants of the bazaar against attending the unauthorised activity as strict legal action would be taken against the law violators.