Right-wing European parties gather in Madrid to discuss ‘Make Europe Great Again’

The Patriots for Europe, which includes numerous right-wing, populist and far-rights parties of different EU countries, gathered in Madrid on Friday to discuss “Make Europe Great Again.”

The summit will be hosted by the leader of the Spanish far-right party, Vox, Santiago Abascal, who was elected as the leader of the Patriots for Europe in November in Paris.

The party announced that the purpose of the summit is to discuss and develop alternative strategies against groups of the central-right European People Party (EPP), the social democratic Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament.

The Vox party and constituting parties also emphasized that they want to “Make Europe Great Again” following in the footsteps of US President Donald Trump, who has made the “Make America Great Again” slogan a critical part of his presidential campaigns.

With 86 seats, Patriots for Europe is the third biggest group in the European Parliament.

It consists of parties from 13 different EU states, including Hungary's ruling party, the Christian Democratic People's Party; the Lega party from Italy; the Freedom Party of Austria and the National Rally from France.