Rubina discusses opening of BISP beneficiaries’ bank accounts with SBP Governor

Karachi - The Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, called on Governor of the State Bank, Jamil Ahmad, at his office on Friday to discuss matters related to the opening of bank accounts for the beneficiaries of the program.

Rubina Khalid said that BISP is committed to transferring the funds to deserving women’s bank accounts to ensure the distribution of money in a clear and transparent manner.

In consultation with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), steps are being taken to transfer the funds to deserving women’s bank accounts, making it easier for women to receive the amount in a transparent and dignified manner, Rubina Khalid said.

She mentioned that bank accounts will be opened very soon to provide money to poor and deserving women with ease and dignity.

The objective of this consultative meeting with the SBP Governor of was to discuss various aspects related to opening beneficiary accounts, she added.

She also stated that the distribution of quarterly instalments of Benazir Kafalat was underway through six banks across the country under the new payment system.

Rubina Khalid said that BISP would provide data of all deserving women to the State Bank of Pakistan, after which their accounts would be opened in banks from where they could receive their money.

Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Jamil Ahmad, assured full cooperation and assistance to Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program Senator Rubina Khalid in the process of opening bank accounts for women.