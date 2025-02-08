Saad defends Jr National Golf title, secures spot in Faldo Series final

LAHORE - The 14th Pakistan Junior Amateur Golf Championship and the trials for Pakistan’s four-member junior golf team for the prestigious Nick Faldo Series Asia Grand Final concluded in grand fashion at Rumanza Golf Course, Multan. Saad Habib of DHA, Karachi, who successfully defended his Junior Amateur Golf Championship title as over three competitive days (February 5-7), Saad outperformed a field of 60 talented young golfers from across the country, with an aggregate of 203, an impressive 13-under-par. His closest challenger, Shameer Majid of Defence Raya Golf Club, secured second place with an aggregate of 212 (4-under-par). Abdul Moeez Khan of Rumanza recorded a total score of 212 (4-under-par) but was placed third due to Shameer’s superior final-round performance. M Abdullah Khan of Defence Raya (214, 2-under-par), Laraib Rehman of Peshawar (218), and Irtiza Hussain of Margalla (218) rounded out the top competitors. With his victory, Saad Habib has earned the honor of representing Pakistan in the Faldo Series Asia Grand Final, scheduled from April 22 to 25 at Laguna Lang Co Golf Club in Vietnam. In the U-16 category, Azaan Usman of Islamabad Golf Club emerged victorious, securing a gross aggregate of 221 and earned a spot alongside Saad in the Vietnam-bound national team. In the girls’ division, the U-21 title went to Bushra Fatima of Lahore Garrison, while the U-16 category was dominated by Sara Amin Khan of Peshawar and now both will also represent Pakistan in the Faldo Grand Final in Vietnam. The young champions were honored by PGF President Lt Gen Qazi Muhammad Ikram Ahmed, HI(M), who presented the winners’ trophies in the presence of participating golfers and their families.