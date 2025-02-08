Safeguarding Kids’ Privacy Online

As social media becomes a central part of daily life, many parents feel compelled to share their children’s milestones online—a practice known as “sharenting.” However, this can pose serious risks, creating digital footprints that children may not want or need. From identity theft to digital kidnapping, even seemingly innocent posts can expose children to unforeseen dangers.

Once shared online, content can spread far beyond a parent’s control. Strangers may misuse these images, and children—who cannot yet consent—are left vulnerable. To protect their privacy and safety, parents must think twice before posting.

Simple precautions can help. Parents can set up Google Alerts or Talkwalker notifications to monitor if their child’s name appears online. If sharing photos is necessary, privacy settings on social media should be strictly controlled to limit exposure. Reviewing these settings ensures that platforms do not misuse shared images while allowing parents to stay connected with loved ones safely.

ZUNAIRA FATIMA,

Karachi.