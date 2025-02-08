Sanaullah says talks key to resolving political issues

ISLAMABAD - PM’s political Advisor Rana Sanaullah Friday emphasized that opposition parties should prioritize dialogue over chaos, expressing hope that united opposition parties will maturely adopt a re-conciliatory approach and engage in constructive discussions. In an exclusive conversation with a private news channel, Rana Sanaullah expressed unwavering confidence that the united opposition will demonstrate unparalleled political maturity, steadfastly upholding democratic values. He firmly believes that stalwarts like Maulana and other seasoned politicians aligned with PTI will unequivocally prioritize dialogue over destructive chaos, thereby ensuring stability in the nation. “Personally, I believe that with the involvement of these mature politicians, the government will be able to achieve fruitful results from the talks, making the reconciliation process smoother,” he added. Responding to a query about JUI-F Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, he clarified that “we have not forgotten our friends and Maulana was a priority in the 26th Constitutional Amendment. We will sit down again and resolve issues through dialogue.” “Maulana is a patriot and a loyal citizen of this country, he admired, adding that he will never resort to anti-state activities or work against the interests of Pakistan.” Rana Sanaullah expressed optimism about Pakistan’s future, stating that the country is heading in the right direction.