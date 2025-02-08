SCCI chief urges govt to early implement Safe City Project

Peshawar - The president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Fazal Moqeem Khan, on Friday urged the provincial government and relevant authorities to implement the Safe City project. The also called for the creation of business-friendly policies and proactive measures to ease the process of doing business and facilitate the trading community. Initiatives that create a divide between the business community, local administration, and the police department should be avoided, Moqeem asserted.

The SCCI president further urged an end to unwarranted crackdowns and the collection of double taxes. He emphasized the urgent need for the implementation of a comprehensive plan for traffic management, cleanliness, and the establishment of close liaison and coordination between the district administration and police department.

Fazal Moqeem made these remarks while speaking at a meeting with traders and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Capt (Retd) Sarmad Saleem Akram, and SSP Operations Masood Bangash during their visit to the chamber house.

The SCCI president informed the meeting about the traders’ concerns, including the increasing incidents of crime, gunpoint snatchings, robberies, traffic congestion, poor cleanliness in the city, the imposition of taxes on billboards, encroachments, and the rapid rise of illegal petrol ‘dabba’ stations, drug dealers, and other issues.

In response to various queries from the traders, DC Peshawar Sarmad Saleem and SSP Operations Masood Bangash assured that solid steps would be taken to improve law and order, the traffic system, and provide a secure and peaceful environment for the business community. They also promised to frame policies in consultation with the chamber and dismantle illegal structures.

On the occasion, the DC Peshawar stated that a comprehensive traffic management plan is ready, and a briefing would be provided to traders in this regard in the coming days. He also mentioned that the district administration is committed to providing all necessary facilities and relief at every level.

The meeting was attended by SCCI Vice Presidents Jalil Jan and Shehryar Khan, the chairman of the chamber’s Standing Committee on Law and Order, Shaukat Ali Khan, former presidents Fuad Ishaq, Zulfiqar Khan, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Engr Maqsood, executive committee members, businessmen, industrialists, and traders.