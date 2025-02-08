SECP receiving complaints against fraudulent real estate schemes

ISLAMABAD - The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has been receiving complaints on a continuous basis from individuals, especially senior citizens, who have been deprived of their hard-earned money through investments in fraudulent real estate schemes.

Typically, these real estate investment schemes solicit deposits/investments from general public by promising lucrative returns on their deposited amounts. The perpetrators of these schemes trap investors by displaying FBR national tax number and incorporation certificates of companies registered with SECP. The perpetrators raise deposits from hundreds of individuals in huge amounts by presenting this deposit raising as an investment in a real estate project being developed, by promising an unrealistic monthly return. The funds are usually collected in bank accounts of unincorporated entities controlled by the perpetrators whereas companies are presented as legal structure to attract investments. These real estate schemes operate as Ponzi schemes, initially paying returns to early investors before collapsing and depriving other investors of their hard earned money with no legal recourse for recovery.

It is emphasized that mere registration of a company with SECP does not permit it to raise illegal deposits/fraudulent investments or offer/guarantee returns on investments on the pretext of investing in real estate schemes. To protect themselves, the general public is advised to exercise extreme caution and not invest in any such fraudulent real estate schemes merely on the basis of lucrative monthly profit payments. SECP further clarifies that it does not regulate real estate investment schemes except for Real Estate Investment Trusts. Any suspicious real estate investment activity should be immediately reported to law enforcement agencies.

SECP mandates book-entry shares for newly incorporated unlisted cos

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has decided to introduce mandatory requirement for new unlisted companies to issue & maintain shares in Book Entry Form only. In a move aimed towards enhancing corporate governance and promoting digitalization, the mandatory requirement is being introduced for newly incorporated companies to issue and maintain shares in book-entry form as mandated by Section 72 of the Companies Act, 2017 with effect from March 03, 2025. This transition aims to address key challenges associated with physical shares, including shareholder disputes, inefficiencies in managing shareholder record and security risks.

To facilitate this transition, SECP has collaborated with the Central Depository to implement an induction process of shares for newly incorporated companies and necessary amendments have also been made by CDC in relevant regulations. Effective from March 3, 2025, all newly incorporated companies having share capital must issue and maintain shares exclusively in book-entry form. Subscribers will enter into an agreement digitally with the Central Depository for direct crediting of shares in the Central Depository System (CDS) at the time of incorporation. Upon incorporation of a company, SECP will transmit company and shareholders’ details to Central Depositary via API integration enabling seamless setup of the company and its securities in the Central Depository System (CDS) while automatically opening Simplified Investor Accounts (IAS) for subscribers. Once the shares are credited to their respective CDS accounts, subscribers will be notified via eAlerts.

To further streamline the process, SECP has introduced automated fee collection, consent acquisition from the subscribers at the time of incorporation and online document submission through eZfile portal. This initiative marks a significant step in modernizing Pakistan’s corporate sector, ensuring greater transparency, security and efficiency in maintaining shareholding record. The dematerialization of securities offers several key advantages, including elimination of shareholders’ disputes as well as risks associated with lost, stolen, or damaged physical shares, abolishes the cumbersome, paper-based share transfer process etc. This initiative aligns with SECP’s ongoing commitment to fostering transparency, use of technology to digitalize processes, security and ease of doing business in Pakistan’s corporate sector ensuring a secure and automated framework for shareholding management.