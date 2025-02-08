Saturday, February 08, 2025
Security forces kill three terrorists in Waziristan opetarion

February 08, 2025
RAWALPINDI -  Security forces killed three khwarij in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan District on the night of February 6 and 7. “On night 6-7 February, security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District on the reported presence of khwarij.  During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location as a result of which three khwarij were sent to hell, who were trying to escape wearing women attire (burqa)” said an ISPR news release. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area. A sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Khwarji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

