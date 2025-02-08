Shaheen strikes, but Phillips' blazing knock lifts Kiwis to 330

A stunning century from Glenn Phillips powered to a formidable 330/6 against hosts Pakistan in the opening match of the Tri-Nation Series at the newly-upgraded Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

The dynamic middle-order batter smashed 106 off 74 balls*, lighting up the packed stadium with an array of boundaries and towering sixes. Pakistan’s bowlers struggled to contain the onslaught, with Shaheen Shah Afridi (3-88) and Abrar Ahmed (2-77) among the wicket-takers. However, the pace duo conceded runs at an expensive rate, while Haris Rauf (1-23 in 10 overs) was the only bowler to maintain control.

had a shaky start, losing Will Young (4) in the very first over, caught behind off Shaheen Afridi. Rachin Ravindra (25 off 19) played a few crisp strokes before falling to Abrar Ahmed, leaving the visitors at 39/2. Captain Kane Williamson (58 off 89) and the in-form Daryl Mitchell (81 off 84) then rebuilt the innings with a solid 95-run partnership.

While Williamson anchored the innings with classic strokes, Mitchell counter-attacked, smashing two fours and four sixes. Their partnership was broken when Shaheen returned to remove Williamson, and Haris Rauf dismissed Tom Latham (0) cheaply in the next over, leaving reeling at 135/4.

Despite the setback, Glenn Phillips took charge with a breathtaking knock. The aggressive right-hander blasted six fours and seven sixes, dominating the Pakistani attack. Supported by Michael Bracewell (31 off 23), the duo added 54 runs in quick time. Even after Bracewell’s dismissal, Phillips continued his assault, ensuring a competitive total for the Kiwis. Skipper Mitchell Santner (8)* provided the finishing touch as reached 330/6 in 50 overs.

The Pakistani bowling attack had a mixed outing. Shaheen Afridi, despite picking up three wickets, leaked 88 runs in his 10 overs. Abrar Ahmed (2-77) claimed crucial wickets but remained expensive. The standout performer was Haris Rauf, who bowled a remarkable spell of 1-23 in 10 overs, keeping the run flow in check. With a challenging 331-run target, Pakistan's batters will need to be at their best to chase down New Zealand’s total in this high-stakes opener.

SCORES IN BRIEF

: 330-6 in 50 overs (Glenn Phillips 106*, Daryl Mitchell 81, Kane Williamson 58; Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-88, Abrar Ahmed 2-77, Haris Rauf 1-23).