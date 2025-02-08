Sindh launches Thar Desert Train Safari to boost tourism

The Sindh Government launched the Thar Desert Train Safari on Saturday to promote tourism and showcase the cultural heritage of the region. The train will travel from Karachi to Chhore, near the Pakistan-India border, passing through Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas, offering passengers a scenic journey through Sindh’s vibrant landscapes.

Provincial Culture and Tourism Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah inaugurated the train, which consists of five bogies, including business class and a dining compartment. Passengers will experience camping, bonfires, local music, and traditional cuisine during the trip, according to railway officials.

Tourism Minister Shah highlighted that the initiative will familiarize travelers with the rich culture of Sindh’s Thar region. Officials also confirmed that tickets for the train’s first journey were fully booked in advance. The safari train will also provide passengers with opportunities to explore Sindh’s historical and ancient tourist sites.