Saturday, February 08, 2025
Sukkur police crackdown on crimes continues

Staff Reporter
February 08, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  Following the directives of SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan, the Sukkur police on Friday have intensified their crackdown on individuals involved in social evils. The latest operation, led by SHO A-Section Police Station, resulted in the arrest of 11 suspects involved in gambling. The police recovered various gambling games, Akra Parchi boxes, calculators, mobile phones, and Rs. 8,000 in cash from the suspects. The arrested individuals include Najaf Laghari, Bilawal, Zamir Sheikh, Shahid Jagirani, Allah Warayo, Shahid Parvez, Tariq Abro, Ali Bux Gadani, Ghulam Mustafa, Asad Jamani, and Shahid Mangthar. Cases have been registered against the suspects under the Gambling Act.

Staff Reporter

