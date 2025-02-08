Tea Meets Technology, Tapal Tea’s digital transformation with SAP sets new standards in FMCG

ISLAMABAD - Tapal Tea, a leading FMCG brand in Pakistan, has successfully embarked on a comprehensive digital transformation journey by implementing SAP’s state-of-the-art cloud solutions, aiming to drive operational excellence, strategic alignment, and future growth. The company, long committed to staying ahead of industry standards, has partnered with SAP to transition its entire business infrastructure to the cloud, marking a significant milestone in Pakistan’s FMCG sector.

The transformation initiative encompasses SAP’s S/4 HANA system on the cloud known as RISE with SAP, along with various modules including SuccessFactors for Human Resource Management, Ariba for sourcing, Extended Warehouse Management (EWM) with RFID integration, and SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC) for real-time business insights. This multi-year roadmap aligns with Tapal’s strategic objective to enhance digital agility, improve decision-making, and streamline business processes across all departments. Tapal’s digital transformation aligns with its ambitious Vision ‘26 – “Reliable, Sustainable and Scalable IT.”

Saquib Ahmad, Managing Director, SAP Pakistan, Iraq, Bahrain, & Afghanistan, commented on the partnership, “Tapal’s ambitious approach to digital transformation is a testament to their commitment to operational excellence and forward-looking growth. With RISE with SAP ®, Tapal is setting a benchmark within the industry for embracing cloud innovation. We are proud to partner with Tapal on this journey to equip them with best-in-class solutions that will empower them to respond swiftly to market demands and stay ahead in a competitive landscape.”

The foundational stages of the digital roadmap encompass a significant portion of Tapal’s planned digitalization initiatives. As part of the roadmap, Tapal aims to implement SAP’s Integrated Business Planning (IBP) module in the coming years, focusing on predictive analytics, artificial intelligence, and operations planning to further improve decision-making and forecasting accuracy. By leveraging AI, Tapal can enhance its data analysis capabilities, automate routine tasks, and gain deeper insights into market trends, customer and consumer behavior, ultimately driving more informed and strategic business decisions.

“With this ongoing digital transformation journey, Tapal is fully equipped to stay aligned with modern technological advancements and meet the demands of an increasingly competitive industry. We are proud to be a front-runner in adopting the latest SAP solutions,” added Muhammad Aamir Jameel, General Manager Information Technology, Tapal Tea (Pvt.) Ltd.

“This remarkable achievement would not have been possible without the strong culture of innovation and the dedicated efforts of our employees, who have embraced the fast-paced digital transformation with enthusiasm and resilience. Our team’s willingness to adapt and grow has been instrumental in driving this change,” Jameel added. “We believe that data is the new oil, and our investments in digital tools, including AI-driven systems, will continue to fuel Tapal’s growth and operational excellence.”

Tapal’s decade-long journey with SAP began in 2012 with the implementation of SAP’s on-premises ERP system. Today, they are well on their way to completing a comprehensive digital transformation plan that covers all critical business processes.

By leveraging analytics and business intelligence tools, Tapal is empowered to make informed, data-driven decisions, while AI-driven systems enhance employee interactions with personalized experiences.