Teen activist Zunaira Qayyum named Unicef's youth advocate

Fourteen-year-old Zunaira Qayyum from Balochistan has been appointed as Unicef’s Youth Advocate for Climate Action and Girls’ Empowerment. Her selection was announced at the Breathe Pakistan Climate Conference in recognition of her contributions to climate advocacy and child rights.

Zunaira has represented Pakistan’s youth at national and international platforms, including COP 29. Her research on how climate change-induced floods impact girls' secondary education in Hub, Balochistan, was among the winners of Unicef’s Policy Research Challenge in 2023.

She has also trained adolescents using Unicef’s Youth Advocacy Guide, engaging in policy discussions, research, and campaign networking.

Unicef Pakistan’s Representative, Abdullah Fadil, praised Zunaira’s work, calling it a source of hope for the future. He emphasized the need to empower young people to take action amid growing climate threats.

The appointment comes at a crucial time, as climate change continues to disrupt education and livelihoods in Pakistan. A recent Unicef analysis reported that climate-induced disasters affected schooling for 26 million children in 2024, with 16 million impacted by air pollution in Punjab alone.