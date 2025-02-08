Three-Day Mehran University Model United Nations (MUET-MUN) conference begins

HYDERABAD - The three-day Mehran University Model United Nations (MUET-MUN) conference has commenced at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro. The event was inaugurated by Member Sindh Assembly and MUET alumnus Qasim Siraj Soomro along with the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali. According to a press release, speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Guest Qasim Siraj Soomro reflected on his student days, stating that back then, student politics existed, but discipline was lacking. He noted that students today receive much better training and exposure. He also highlighted the historical resilience of Mohen jo Daro, mentioning that despite record-breaking rainfall in 2022, no waterlogging occurred, which astonished the world. He contrasted this with modern engineering failures, where bridges and housing colonies suffer from poor drainage and weak infrastructure. He emphasized that Pakistan’s foundational infrastructure remains fragile, and the country continues to face a critical period of challenges. Discussing health issues, Soomro revealed that Sindh spends 72 billion rupees on diseases resulting from poor habits. He warned that if the Indus River does not receive its required water, the situation will deteriorate, as an adequate water supply was essential for both nature and human populations.