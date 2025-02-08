Saturday, February 08, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Top court directs Imran’s lawyer to prepare arguments on petition against Army, Official Secret Acts

Top court directs Imran’s lawyer to prepare arguments on petition against Army, Official Secret Acts
NEWS WIRE
February 08, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  - The Supreme Court has removed objections of the Registrar’s Office on the petition of founder PTI against amendments in the Official Secret Act and the Army Act and has directed the Office to allot a number to the petition for fixation before the Court.  The seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan, was hearing the case.

The Court inquired Counsel for Founder PTI that why he did not approach the High Court first.

‘It is a matter of great public interest. The amendments affect fundamental rights of the people’, responded Advocate Shoaib Shaheen, counsel for founder PTI. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that the Supreme Court now can’t hear petitions against Article 184/3. Article 199 will become ineffective if we continue to allow direct petitions, bypassing the High Courts. ‘But this should be decided by the Court and not by the Registrar Office that what petitions the Court would admit and what are to be sent to a High Court’, responded Shoaib Shaheen.  The Court asked the counsel to prepare arguments on the permissibility of the petition and adjourned the hearing for a date to be fixed later.  It may be worth mentioning that the gazette notification of amendments in the Army Act and the Official Secret Act was issued in August 2023 but the then President Arif Alvi claimed that he did not sign the acts.

NA panel seeks placing PTDC under Culture Division

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1738996923.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025