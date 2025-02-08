Tri-Nation ODI Series kicks off as Pakistan face New Zealand in opener

LAHORE - The Tri-Nation featuring hosts Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa gets underway today (Saturday) at the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, marking the beginning of a thrilling cricketing spectacle in the lead-up to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan will lock horns with New Zealand in the opening match, scheduled to begin at 2 PM PST. The tournament follows a single-league format, where each team will face the other once before the top two sides meet in the final on February 14. All matches will be broadcast live on Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A-Sports and live-streamed on Tamasha, Myco, and Tapmad in Pakistan.

With the ICC Champions Trophy set to commence on February 19 in Karachi, this series presents an ideal opportunity for all three teams to fine-tune their strategies and adapt to Pakistani conditions. Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan, who has led the side to three consecutive wins against Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, is optimistic about his team’s preparations.

“We are thrilled to play in front of our home crowd in these newly upgraded stadiums. The preparations have been solid, and we aim to carry this momentum into the ICC Champions Trophy,” Rizwan said on the eve of the tournament.

New Zealand, under the leadership of Mitchell Santner, had their first training session at LCCA Ground on Thursday evening. The Kiwis, who performed impressively on their last tour of Pakistan, are eager for a strong start. “We had a good session under lights in Lahore, and we are excited to take on the home side. This series will help us adjust to conditions ahead of the Champions Trophy,” Santner remarked.

Meanwhile, South African captain Temba Bavuma, who arrived in Lahore early Friday morning, sees the tri-series as a crucial warm-up opportunity. “We have a balanced squad, and this series will help us acclimatize before the ICC event. Playing against quality sides like Pakistan and New Zealand will test our readiness,” Bavuma said.