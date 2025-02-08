Saturday, February 08, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

UAE to invest billions in France AI data centre: presidency

NEWS WIRE
February 08, 2025
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Paris  -  The French presidency on Thursday announced that the United Arab Emirates would invest billions of euros to build a huge artificial intelligence data centre in the country.

The centre will be the core of a new AI “campus” and will have up to a gigawatt of capacity, “which represents investments of 30 to 50 billion euros”, the French presidency said in a statement.

It was part of a larger AI agreement signed between French President Emmanuel Macron and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Paris on Thursday. AI data centres are slated to stock data and provide the enormous energy required for the new technology.

The campus will be the largest in Europe dedicated to AI, the presidency said. The project was announced and signed as global experts began debating the threats and promise of artificial intelligence at a gathering in Paris on Thursday and Friday, ahead of a summit of world leaders on the fast-moving technology.

Bangladesh Naval chief, CDF of Maldives Armed Forces call on COAS

Thousands are expected at the Paris event, which aims to find common ground on a technology that has upset many business sectors in less than two years — as well as to keep France and Europe on the map as credible contenders in the AI race.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1738905853.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025