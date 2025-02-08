Who is responsible for students’ failure—teachers or students? If we examine the situation in Balochistan and Sindh, it becomes evident that teachers, students, and society all play a role in student failure.

First, what does failure mean? Failure refers to repeating a task or leaving something incomplete. Why do students fail? It is due to a lack of knowledge, information, experience, ethics, focus, consistency, and hard work. Given these factors, who is responsible?

Students are the primary agents of their own success or failure. Teachers serve as guides, showing the way, but it is up to students to walk that path. In some areas, students have access to good teachers, yet societal influences lead them astray. Conversely, students in some regions are eager to learn but lack qualified teachers, as seen in Balochistan. Many schools there are under-resourced, with some tenth-grade students being taught by teachers who themselves only have a matriculation certificate. In rural areas, a single teacher often handles multiple grades, and many teachers collect salaries without attending classes. This highlights the role of teachers in student failure.

Finally, I hope readers understand my point. This message is for students, teachers, and society as a whole. Everyone must take responsibility for the future of education. I urge the government to take action against irresponsible teachers who neglect their duties.

SANA ULLAH,

Hub.