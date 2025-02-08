Young Pakistani artist performs Turkish music in Iran, highlighting cultural unity

ISLAMABAD - In a remarkable celebration of cultural harmony, Muhammad Huzaifa, a young Pakistani student, musician, and writer, was honored at an event hosted by the ECO Cultural Institute (ECI), the cultural arm of the ten-member Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO).

The event, held in Tehran, showcased Huzaifa’s multifaceted talents, including his performance on the Baglama, a traditional Turkish musical instrument, and the presentation of his published essay, “Excavating A Forgotten Treasure from Türkiye”. The essay recounts his journey to locate the burial site of the renowned Arab poet Imru’ al-Qais in Ankara, Turkey, said a press release received here on Friday.

The gathering highlighted the ECI’s mission to foster cultural and intellectual exchange among ECO member nations. Huzaifa’s performance, which blended Pakistani, Turkish, and Iranian cultural elements, was a centerpiece of the event. His ability to master the Baglama and perform it before an Iranian audience in Tehran was hailed as a symbol of unity and shared heritage. Dr Saad S Khan, President of the ECI and a distinguished Pakistani diplomat, historian, and music expert, praised Huzaifa’s achievements. “A Pakistani boy performing a Turkish instrument before an Iranian audience in Tehran is a testament to the power of cultural diplomacy,” Dr Khan remarked. “This event underscores the ECI’s commitment to bringing nations together through the arts, history, and literature.”

Dr Ali Shaheedi, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Ancient Iranian Languages at Tehran University, emphasised the deep historical connections between literature and music. He noted that events like these serve as a bridge between nations, fostering mutual understanding and appreciation of shared cultural legacies. The event also featured speeches by prominent figures, including Mr Rashid Naqvi, Dr Ali Bayat, Wafa Yazdanmanesh, and Hassan Naqvi.

Each speaker echoed the sentiment that the gathering reinforced the ECI’s mission to promote cultural exchange and intellectual dialogue among ECO nations. They lauded Huzaifa’s efforts as a shining example of how art and literature can transcend borders and bring people closer together.

The evening concluded with a sense of optimism, as attendees reflected on the importance of preserving and celebrating cultural diversity. Huzaifa’s performance and his scholarly work were seen as a powerful reminder of the rich, interconnected histories of Pakistan, Turkey, and Iran, and the potential for continued collaboration under the ECO platform.

This event not only celebrated the talents of a young artist but also served as a beacon of hope for deeper cultural ties among nations, proving that art and literature remain vital tools for building bridges in an increasingly interconnected world.