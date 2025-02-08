Zakat Corruption

The recent revelation of large-scale misappropriation of Zakat funds is a shocking display of corruption and moral depravity. The fact that government officials, entrusted with managing these funds, formed 185 illegal local Zakat committees to siphon off millions is not just financial fraud—it is a betrayal of public trust and a sacred obligation.

Zakat is meant to uplift the underprivileged, providing them with essential support and opportunities for a better life. When corrupt officials exploit these funds for personal gain, they not only commit financial crimes but also violate a religious duty, showing complete disregard for the welfare of the needy.

The consequences for such acts must be severe. Instead of merely recovering the stolen money, those involved should face stringent legal action, including significant prison sentences. If such crimes continue to go unpunished, they will only embolden others to exploit charitable funds meant for society’s most vulnerable.

To prevent future abuses, Pakistan must introduce stricter oversight and transparency in Zakat fund management. Independent audits, digital tracking, and stronger accountability measures are essential to restoring public trust in this vital welfare system. Corruption at this level must not be tolerated, and those responsible must face the full weight of the law.

ZUNAIRA FATIMA,

Karachi.