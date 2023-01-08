Share:

LAHORE - The 11th DrEssa Lab National Seniors and Juniors Tennis Championship gets under way today (Sunday) here at Modern Club hard courts. The organisers received 250 entries from various parts of the country including Islamabad, Lahore, Hyderabad, Dadu and Karachi. Meanwhile, the organisers have finalized the seeding and took draws of various events. Asad Zaman of Lahore is top seed in U-18 singles & U-16 singles, Hassan Ali (Lahore) and Amir Mazari (Lahore) are second seed respectively. Amir Mazari is top seed in U-14 singles and Nabeel Qayyum of Islamabad is second seed. Rashid Malik (Lahore)/Rafi Derbari (Hyd) are top seeds in 45 plus doubles. Rashid Malik, ace Davis Cupper from Lahore, besides playing will also visit various tennis centers and schools for coaching sessions during his visit. The opening ceremony will be held on Monday 4:30pm, at Modern Club and Dr Nadeem Asif, Senior Director, Health Services KMC,will be guest of honor along with ProfDr Farhan Essa.