LAHORE-President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce Industry Kashif Anwar has said that all the chambers should be on the same page and raise voice together as the economic situation is critical.

He was addressing the delegation of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by its President Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Awan. LCCI Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Hahmood, BCCI Senior Vice President Hanif Ahmad, Vice President Adeel Khalid, LCCI Executive Committee Members Muhammad Usman Sheikh and Raja Hassan Akhter were also present on the occasion. The LCCI president said that problems of all chambers are same like not opening of L/Cs and Chapter 84-85. Although the government has said that permission from the State Bank of Pakistan is no longer required but there is no money in the country for the payments of imports. He said that if the machinery will not come, how the industrial advancement will take place. “If there are no raw materials, how the exports can be boosted?

Kashif Anwar said that we have not paid attention towards cotton crop areas. Resultantly, we have to import 10 million cotton bales. He said that if the industrialization will not take place, there will be no employment opportunities and unemployment always gives birth to the law and order situation. He informed the delegation members that this year has been declared as Business Compliance and Facilitation year. He said that we pay tax but don’t get ourselves registered. All the chambers should convince the community to file their income tax returns.

The LCCI president said that Lahore Chamber has started one-window operation for its members and most of the government institutions have established their help desks. He said that LCCI has also established Alternative Dispute Resolution Center. He said that LCCI has also signed MoUs with various medical and educational institutions to facilitate its members. He added that the political stability is very important for economic stability. President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Awan appreciated LCCI one-window operation for the members. He said that the objective of the chambers should be to provide facilitate its members. He said that the cotton is the backbone of the economy. He said that all of our industry is driven by the agriculture sector but due to lack of attention we have become an import based economy. He said that Bahawalpur Chamber organizes Jeep Rally and Bahawalpur Trade Fair. LCCI president suggested that Bahawalpur Trade Fair should be held in Lahore Chamber. LCCI Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal said that South Punjab has historical importance. It has a huge contribution in the economy. He said that our population is growing rapidly but the per yield has not increased. He said that still we are cultivating by using traditional methods.

He added that the year 2023 will be a tough year and around 75 countries are likely to be hit by a financial crunch this year.

He said that we have to focus on the economy very quickly and should pay attention towards food security. He said that the non-traditional regions for export are Africa, Asia, North America where attention should be paid. He said that the increase export can make imports feasible.

The LCCI SVP said that there should be a Punjab level delegation with the representatives from all chambers to explore their export potential.

He said that an export data bank is being created. Online physical sessions will be organized in Lahore Chamber for Export very soon.