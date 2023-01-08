Share:

PTI leader and former information minister Ch Fawad Hussain on Sunday said he had warned that Pakistan would face worst flour crisis in previous November and December.

Taking to Twitter, he said despite warnings the coalition government didn t pay any heed to the problem.

"On July 8, 2022, I warned in the press conference that the worst flour crisis will occur in November and December. Unfortunately, the government and institutions remained engaged in unsuccessful efforts to reduce Imran Khan s political stature for several months," he further said in the tweet.

The PTI leader said like other problems this flour crisis was also getting out of hands.