Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday directed all the commissioners and deputy commissioners (DCs) to accelerate the crackdown against those involved in wheat hoarding and violation of price control of flour so that shortage of wheat in the area could be overcome. He ordered that indiscriminate action be taken against those who were creating artificial scarcity of wheat and flour through hoarding and effectively dealing with the crisis of wheat and flour. The CM has also instructed the administration of the border districts to ensure the prevention of the smuggling of wheat and flour abroad with the aim to decrease the difficulties of people in the area. According to the instructions of the CM, the Additional Secretary of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat Captain (retd) Jameel Baloch has been appointed as in-charge of the desk and established a monitoring desk in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat to review the wheat and flour crisis and actions against hoarders and high street sellers. The desk will prepare daily reports on ongoing operations against wheat hoarders and wholesalers and would submit reports to the CM. The commissioners and DCs have been instructed to send the report of the actions taken in this regard to the established Monitoring Desk. Meanwhile, Food and Finance Minister Zmarak Khan Achakzai contacted the CM and discussed the problems faced by the people due to shortage of wheat and

flour and issues related to solving the crisis. The CM said that the people were facing problems due to the non-availability of wheat and flour, adding that in the context of the situation, efforts should be made to procure wheat from Pasco and Punjab immediately. The provincial food minister informed the CM that the Food Department teams would also review the current situation of wheat and flour in the market.