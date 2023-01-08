Share:

QUETTA - A nurse from Sheikh Zayed Hospital on Friday accused the administration of blackmailing and sexual harassment to female nurse staff. The provincial authorities and police received an anonymous letter from the affected nurse of Sheikh Zayed Hospital. The letter states that nurses and other female staff in Sheikh Zayed Hospital are forced to solicit by a powerful group. The alleged victim revealed in the letter that those staffers who do not obey them are subjected to oppression, moreover all the facilities are given to those who followed the instructions given by the influential group. She further exposed the gang and stated that the staff nurses are being blackmailed through immoral pictures, meanwhile the victim did not reveal her name due to the threat from this group.