KARACHI-Bank Alfalah, one of the largest commercial banks in Pakistan, with the purpose of empowering people so that they shape their own path in life despite all odds, has spent PKR 308 million for flood-impacted communities. When floods hit significant parts of the country, Bank Alfalah came to the forefront with a determination to help rebuild affected areas and formulated a two-phase plan of redeveloping communities in a sustainable, equitable and financially inclusive way.

Earlier in August 2022, Bank Alfalah’s Chairman, Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan, and the Board of Directors had graciously approved USD 10 million (PKR 2 Billion) to help with the extensive relief and rebuilding efforts. In the first phase, the bank partnered with reliable and trusted non-governmental organizations (NGOs) across Pakistan to rescue the flood-impacted people from hard-hit geographical locations. The second phase is dedicated to rehabilitating and rebuilding the communities. In 2022, over PKR 300 million were disbursed for immediate relief and rescue. In pursuant to the financial support, the bank’s vast network of colleagues working in over 850 branches are volunteering to ensure transparency and provide assistance across the inundated areas.

By joining forces with its trusted partners, the bank has provided 1.5 million meals, serving 280,000 households. As part of immediate rescue and relief, 94 medical camps were set up to provide urgent care to 27,500 patients with an epidemic of water-borne diseases, including dengue, malaria, cholera and typhoid. Furthermore, those in flood-hit locations were provided with 1,100 tents for immediate shelter. The quantum of Bank Alfalah’s response comprises 21 leading NGOs with a vast network across Pakistan. Together with its partners, the bank provided relief and rehabilitation in 95 locations, including the remote areas of such as Dadu, Sibbi, Usta Muhammad, Kachi, RajanPur, Rojhan, Badin, Bala Nari, Chitral, Qilla Saifullah, Shadadkot and various locations across Pakistan.

Commenting on the magnitude of the bank’s strategic two-phased program with its partners, Atif Bajwa, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bank Alfalah, said: “With the gracious support of the Chairman, His Highness Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan, and the Board of Directors, we are working with the most reliable and trusted names in Pakistan to extend support to the most vulnerable communities who have been impacted by floods this year. It is imperative that we intensify our joint efforts and reach more communities in the rebuilding phase with a medium to a long-term plan to help the affected areas.

He further said that, in a disaster of unprecedented proportions, it only makes sense that all of us come together to provide continuous support to those impacted through our collective contribution.”