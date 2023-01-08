Share:

KARACHI-BankIslami, Pakistan’s leading Islamic financial institution with 350+ branches in more than 123 cities, is once again sponsoring Eat Festival Pakistan; being held in Karachi at Beach View Park in Clifton on 6th, 7th and 8th of January, 2023, as an exclusive banking partner. This time around, BankIslami is going massive with an exclusive pavilion, free entry for BankIslami MasterCard holders, and Branch on Wheels-ATM service!

The BankIslami MasterCard holders will be granted 2 free entries by presenting their BankIslami MasterCard and CNIC at BankIslami’s exclusive entrance, for a smooth and hassle-free experience. The bank’s pavilion at the festival will feature exciting activities such as a VR station, real-time One Touch Banking simulation and a 360-go-round photo station, and instant account opening through digital onboarding.

Speaking about the event, BankIslami President and CEO Syed Amir Ali said, “We at BankIslami, are thrilled to welcome you all to Pakistan’s biggest food festival and are proud to be associated with it for the past two years. We urge you all to eat your heart’s fill and not worry about going cashless because BankIslami’s Branch on Wheels-ATM service is here to serve you!” All attendees must follow COVID-19 standard operating procedures and keep their vaccination certificates and CNICs with them.