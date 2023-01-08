Share:

Peshawar - Chief secretary Khyber pakhtunkhwa shahzad Bangash while addressing the launching ceremony of staff training for the 7th National Census at a government school on saturday, said that the census is a critical activity for improved planning and development, as well as equitable resource allocation.

“Quality data is critical for planning and development, and the Census is the greatest way to obtain it,” he said at the occasion which was attended by the Deputy Commissioner of peshawar and other important officials.

The Chief secretary emphasised the importance of the census, saying that it was a national obligation and that the engagement of all stakeholders was critical to its effective implementation. he emphasised that collaboration between enumerators and respondents was required for a successful census.

Pakistan Bureau of statistics, NADRA, the education Department, and other stakeholders are taking part in the country’s first digital census, and employee training is being provided.