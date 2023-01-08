Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo gave approval for provision of compensation to the families of those who were martyred in the Bela tragedy. According to Balochistan government notification, Rs1.5 million would be provided to each the family of those who were martyred in the Bela incident, while Rs0.5 million were kept for each seriously injured and Rs0.2 million has been kept for each minor injured persons. The provincial government has issued a notification for payment of compensation.