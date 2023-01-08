Share:

Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has doubled wheat quota of flour mills amid mounting crisis in the province.

The chief minister said 1.84 million 10 kg flour bags would be available at government rates across Punjab and flour mills would be released 26,000 tonnes of government wheat exceeding their demand.

He maintained that the prices of local wheat and flour will decrease significantly by increasing government quota.

Mr Elahi said the government was providing targeted subsidy to poor though Punjab Ehsaas Program. He reiterated that no stone will remain unturned to ensure provision of floor at government fixed prices.