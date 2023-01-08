Share:

Cold and cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain with snow is likely in north Balochistan,

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Pothohar region and Kashmir.

Shallow fog is likely to prevail over upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad six degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar eight, Karachi sixteen, Quetta ten, Gilgit two, Murree zero and Muzaffarabad seven degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy with chances of rain and snow is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, while cold and dry with fog in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Baramula three degree centigrade, Jammu eight, Leh minus nine, Pulwama and Anantnag two and Shopian one degree centigrade.