The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has gunned down four terrorists in a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) with security forces near Khyber border.

In a statement issued by CTD Peshawar region’s official statement, the CTD along with security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) near Khyber Border.

“A total of four terrorists were killed during the operation”, the statement said, adding that the raiding team also recovered four Kalashnikovs and three hand grenades from their possession.

The statement noted that the terrorists – affiliated with an outlawed organisation – were wanted by security forces in multiple cases.

The exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces continued for a long time, meanwhile three to four terrorists managed to escape.

Earlier in the day, CTD claimed to have arrested five terrorists during Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) from different areas of Punjab.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the arrested suspects belonged to banned outfits. The arrested terrorist had planned to target notable personalities. The accused included Inamul Haque, Miskeenullah, Wahid Khan, Sher Naqib and Shah Wali.

Apart from suicide jackets, explosives, guns, ammunition and literature pertaining to terror activities were recovered from the five suspects.