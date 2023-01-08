Share:

DEEPALPUR - Chaudhry Amir Nazir Kamboh has been elected as President, while Chaudhry Zaman Athwal as Chairman and Rashid Ahmed Paracha as General Secretary of Awami Press Club Deepalpur for the year 2023 after annual elections. Whereas, the other members of the newly elected cabinet for the year 2023 include Patron Muhammad Younis Baloch, Patron-in-Chief Dr Muhammad Hasan Raza, Chairman Chaudhry Zaman Athwal, Chairman Majlis Ameela Asim Ali, Senior Vice Chairman Malik Amanat Ali Khokhar, Vice Chairman Rafi Shaheen, President Chaudhry Amir Nazir Kamboh, Senior Vice President Muhammad Azam Khan, Vice President Fayyaz Paracha, Second Vice President Dr Muhammad Amin Bhatti, Vice President Swaim Owais Jatt, Joint Secretary Dr Muhammad Nadeem, Secretary Publicity Ghulam Fareed Paracha, Finance Secretary Hafiz Nasir, Office Secretary Riyaz Ahmed, Member Majlis-e-Amila Kashif Zaidi, Member Majlis-e-Amila Waqas Mughal.