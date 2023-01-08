Share:

Electioneering for the second and final phase of local bodies’ elections scheduled for next Sunday in sixteen districts of Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions of Sindh is set to hold on Sunday next.

Our Karachi correspondent Altaf Pirzado reports that elections will be held for one metropolitan corporation, one municipal corporation, thirty four Town municipal committees, district councils, Union councils, wards for which twenty thousand one hundred and eighty candidates are in field of which five hundred and sixty three have already been elected unopposed.

Talking to media in Karachi, Sindh minister for labour and human resources and president Pakistan people’s party Karachi division Saeed Ghani said Pakistan People’s Party will actively contest the local bodies elections in Karachi and has fielded its candidates from all areas of the city except just two union committees.