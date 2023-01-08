Share:

ISLAMABAD - First round of Winter Trail Running Race Series will commence at Trail 3 of the Margallah National Park here on Sunday.

Talking to APP, organizer of the event Sultan Khattak said that Margalla Trail Runners (MTR) is presenting the 2nd edition of the Winter Trail Running Race Series with aim to promote trail and mountain hill running among young athletes. He said that the series is comprised of three races that include short, medium, and long-distance.

He said that to upraise the spirit of the competition there would be medals for the participants of single race while cash prize and Gold 3D Medal would be conferred upon the winner of series in male and female categories.

He informed that the winner of the series would be selected on basis of points that would be attributed to the top 20 finishers in a symmetric manner.

He said that registration of the Trail 3 race would be started at 07:00 am in the morning and race will be started at 09:00 am which will be completed in one to two hours approximately.

Participants would cover the distance of five to seven kilometers with trail or multi-terrain shoes, he said, adding that participants can select any route of their choice and convenience.

He informed that MTR trail runs are open to everyone and anyone can join the running events. “Participants should make sure they were fit enough to run on flat terrain, hills, mountains, trails continuously for at least one to two hours at an easy good pace,” he maintained.

Answering a question, Sultan Khattak said that second round will be held on Sunday,16th January while the concluded round would be organized on 12th February followed by the prize distribution ceremony.