FAISALABAD - Five people were killed while four others sustained injuries in a pile-up, in the limits of Dijkot police station. Rescue-1122 spokesperson said here on Saturday the accident took place near Adda Kijkot on Gojra Road where three cars collided with one another. As a result, five motorists identified as Subhan (12), Muzafar (24), Hamza (22), Rashid (23) and Safdar (48) died while four other sustained multiple injuries. The injured are: Maqsood Ahmad (46), Rukhsana (40), Ahmad (4) and Abdul Majeed (55). Rescuers shifted the injured to DHQ Hospital where the condition of three victims was stated to be serious. The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.

TWO ROBBERS ARRESTED, WEAPONS RECOVERED: POLICE

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two robbers and recovered weapons from their possession. A police spokesperson said officials conducted a raid in Chak No 51-GB and arrested Arshad and Ehsan who were wanted to police in a number of robbery and other cases.