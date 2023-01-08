Share:

PESHAWAR - Security forces and counter terror operatives in a joint operation killed at least four terrorists near Peshawar on Saturday. According to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), the militants were gunned down during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) carried out in Peshawar’s Sango and Sarband localities based on confirmed information to arrest the terrorists. The militants attempted to escape and opened fire as soon as they saw soldiers at the Khyber border. Crossfire between the terrorists and operation teams, as per CTD, continued for a while. As the firing stopped, a clearance operation was conducted in which four terrorists were found dead while three to four managed to escape in the dark.