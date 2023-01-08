Share:

With China’s emergence as an economic hegemonic power to counter America’s supremacy, India’s rise as the 5th largest economy and an important regional player, Russia’s assertive rise after the disintegration of the USSR, and other African and Latin American countries surges have portended that the wind of the world’s political chessboard has turned from uni-polar to multipolar.

According to a Price water house Cooper report from 2017, China will account for 20% of global GDP by 2050, with China and India will be the world’s first and third largest economies, with the United States falling to second place. Moreover, out of the 32 largest economies in the world, it is predicted that 12 will be from Asia, with the culminating GDP accounting for 44% of the world’s GDP. With these stats, one could foresee that the gravity of world politics would move around Asia in the future. It is also expected that China’s military expenditure would exceed that of the US by 2025, further aggravating the situation for the US as China will be ready to overtake it as a military power as well. India’s growing influence in the world as it has the huge potential to cater to many countries’ economic needs through its oversize market for many countries, India’s blatant foreign policy and hegemonic influence in the Indo-Pacific region have made it an important player in this political chessboard.

Likewise, Russia has flexed its muscles to counter NATO’s eastward expansion through the Ukraine war, which has dismantled the unity of European countries. France’s ongoing protests are one example of it, where people are asking to quit NATO. Many European countries rely on Russia’s energy sector. With all this debate, where is Pakistan lying on this chessboard? Pakistan has always overemphasized the military dimension of security at the expense of economic, scientific, and technological growth. The pursuit of overly ambitious foreign policy objectives, as well as the dominance of the security establishment in our polity, have impoverished us economically.

Instead of seeing our allies as the bestower of a few alms to revive the economy, our foreign policy should pursue goals that provide us with the leverage to compete in this competitive world. To sum up, focusing on Asian countries may provide us with positive results as the world’s dynamic periphery moves around here. Making allies on economic and technological terms would reap us the results which are indispensable to survive rather than viewing other countries as money lenders.

AWAIS MALIK,

Mirpurkhas.