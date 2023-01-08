Share:

RAWALPINDI - District Food Controller Sufiyan Asif Awan on Saturday said that the Punjab government has enhanced the quota of wheat for Rawalpindi district in order to cater the needs of people.

“The government, on special instructions of Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, has enhanced the wheat quota for Rawalpindi from 3700 metric tons to 4200 metric tons,” he said.

With the good decision, he said, the so-called shortage of commodities has ended in the district while the price has also gone down, he said.

He said that the district government has set up a total of 86 trucking points in the city for provision of subsidized flour to the consumers. The Food Controller was of the view that the government is selling a 20 kg bag of flour to consumers against Rs 1295 on these points whereas a 10 kg flour bag is available at Rs 648. He said that special checking teams have also been formed to ensure the provision of flour to consumers on subsidized rates.