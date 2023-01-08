Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar lambasted on Sunday the incumbent government, saying the letters of credit (LCs) for raw materials were not opened and 40 percent of the industries had closed down.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Azhar took a dig at the incumbent government over the matter of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Mr. Azhar said the IMF managing director refuted the claim of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on telephonic conservation.

Giving his take on the economic situation, Mr. Azhar went on to say that the country had no option but to fulfill the strict conditions of the IMF.