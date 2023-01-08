Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that he had told the Managing Director of the

International Monetary Fund (IMF) about the government’s resolve to complete the terms of the IMF’s programme.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that he had held a telephonic conversation with the IMF MD yesterday “also explained Pakistan’s economic difficulties especially after the devastating floods. IMF delegation will come to Pakistan soon,” he added in a tweet. On Friday, the prime minister while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad stated that the IMF team would reach Pakistan ‘within two to three days’ for the review.

Also, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the Pakistani nation would always remain grateful to the sacrifices of its shuhada and their families. On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that due to the sacrifices of Shaheed Naveed Sadiq and Shaheed Nasir Abbas, the nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan had been foiled.

The prime minister, in a tweet in Urdu language, referred to his yesterday’s visit to the bereaved family of late Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director Naveed Sadiq and said that he paid tribute to shaheed director on his behalf and on the behalf of the entire nation. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Federal Secretary for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Shair Alam Mehsud. The prime minister expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. He observed that the late Shair Alam Mehsud was among the best officers of bureaucracy. With his death, Pakistan Civil Service had lost a competent officer, he added.