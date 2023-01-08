Share:

LAHORE - In the run-up to the upcoming general elections, a new election alliance is in the making with the blessings of the two mainstream political parties, the PPP and the PML-N, to give a tough time to the PTI candidates especially in south Punjab, it has been reliably learnt. Estranged PTI leaders, Jahangir Khan Tareen, former Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar and Aleem Khan would be leading this political group composed mostly of the politicians belonging to the south Punjab.

Sources close to former Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar confirmed the development while talking to The Nation on Saturday. They further informed that the new political alliance will not be a registered political party, but its members will be contesting the coming elections on one election symbol. Sources also divulged that the political alliance in the making would make seat adjustments with the PPP and the PML-N in constituencies where the two parties don’t have their strong candidates.

In this connection, Ch Sarwar has already done some homework as he held meetings with PPP leaders, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood last month. According to the plan, all members of the former Janoobi Punjab Soba Mahaz formed just before the 2018 elections will be invited to join this group.

The architects of the new election alliance are eying 10 to 15 national assembly seats from Punjab and 30 to 35 Punjab Assembly seats. The idea behind this move is to make inroads into the PTI’s political domain and get a share in power after the elections.

The lawmakers elected on this group’s ticket will be available to the PML-N and the PPP to form governments in the Centre and in Punjab. A power-sharing formula would be devised after the election results.